MANILA — The Philippines recorded 5,690 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.
From December 19-25, an average of 813 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 25 percent lower compared to the previous week.
Of the new infections during the week, 3 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.
As of Sunday, 516 or 11.6 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.
At least 451 or 19.1 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17.6 percent.
During the past week, the DOH has also verified 172 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.
The deaths occurred in the following months:
- 27 occurred in December 2022
- 10 in November 2022
- 15 in October 2022
- 19 in September 2022
- 5 in August 2022
- 2 in March 2022
- 9 in February 2022
- 10 in January 2022
- 2 in December 2021
- 2 in November 2021
- 10 in October 2021
- 17 in September 2021
- 9 in August 2021
- 4 in July 2021
- 4 in June 2021
- 4 in May 2021
- 13 in April 2021
- 6 in March 2021
- 1 in November 2020
- 1 in October 2020
- 1 in September 2020
- 1 in August 2020
As of December 25, the Philippines has 15,937 active COVID-19 cases.
Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which more than 65,000 people succumbed to the disease.
Meanwhile, over 73.7 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of which 21.1 million have received their additional jab.
