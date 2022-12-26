People visit the dolomite beach in Manila on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 5,690 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From December 19-25, an average of 813 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 25 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 3 percent were severe and critical, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 516 or 11.6 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 451 or 19.1 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17.6 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 172 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

27 occurred in December 2022

10 in November 2022

15 in October 2022

19 in September 2022

5 in August 2022

2 in March 2022

9 in February 2022

10 in January 2022

2 in December 2021

2 in November 2021

10 in October 2021

17 in September 2021

9 in August 2021

4 in July 2021

4 in June 2021

4 in May 2021

13 in April 2021

6 in March 2021

1 in November 2020

1 in October 2020

1 in September 2020

1 in August 2020

As of December 25, the Philippines has 15,937 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which more than 65,000 people succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, over 73.7 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of which 21.1 million have received their additional jab.

