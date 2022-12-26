MANILA - At least 17 individuals were nabbed by authorities for selling prohibited firecrackers a few days ahead of the New Year’s celebrations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Monday.

“As of 6:00 a.m. of December 26 ay mayroon na po tayong 17 katao na nahuli po sa pagbebenta ng mga tinatawag nating prohibited firecrackers, at tuloy-tuloy 'yan. Ang ilan po diyan ay nagbebenta through online kaya nagsasagawa po tayo ng ating cyber patrolling,” PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said in a televised briefing.

“Tuloy-tuloy po 'yan dahil marami tayong namo-monitor na nagbebenta online, at hindi po tayo titigil diyan hanggang matapos po itong taon.”

Meanwhile, following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to local government units to set up community areas for firework displays for the New Year’s celebration, the PNP spokesman issued a warning to individuals who plan to mount their own fireworks displays or use firecrackers outside of these designated places.

“Doon sa mahuhuling magpapaputok na outside of the designated community firework-display areas ay maaaring maharap po kayo sa kasong violation ng Republic Act 7183 na may parusang hindi bababa sa anim na buwan na pagkakakulong... maaari din po kayong magbayad ng fine na hindi bababa sa P20,000 at hindi lalagpas ng P30,000, or pareho po 'yan na maaaring ipataw sa inyo ng korteng hahawak ng kaso,” the official said.

“At maliban po diyan, doon po sa mga nabigyan po ng mga permit ay maaaring magresulta din po ito sa pagkakansela ng kanilang mga permits, maliban pa doon sa mga business permits na inisyu ng mga LGUs natin.”

'GENERALLY PEACEFUL' CHRISTMAS

The PNP meanwhile said that the celebration of Christmas in the country has been ‘generally peaceful’ over the weekend with no major criminal incidents monitored.

“May mga naitala po tayong mangilan-ngilan na mga insidente, particularly 'yung mga vehicular accidents; may mga na-monitor po tayong mga aksidente sa daan, at ang ilan po doon ay mga nakainom po,” Fajardo said.

“But maliban po dito sa mga vehicular accidents at sa mga theft cases, overall ay masasabi po natin na naging maayos at mapayapa naman 'yung pangkalahatang selebrasyon po natin ng Pasko kahapon.”

The PNP has also yet to receive any credible threat to the public’s safety in relation to the Communist Party of the Philippines’ (CPP) celebration of its founding anniversary Monday December 26, the official said.

“Sa ngayon, wala pa naman tayong nare-receive na any serious and credible threats relating to the anniversary of CPP today. [N]onetheless, hindi po tayo nagko-kompiyansa, kaya patuloy po 'yung ating intelligence gathering and monitoring, and of course doon sa coordination sa ating Armed Forces of the Philippines para ma-check po natin kung may mga namo-monitor tayo doon sa mga areas kung saan may mangilan-ngilan pa rin silang miyembro na maaaring magsagawa ng tactical offensives,” she said, adding that police authorities have already implemented security measures around the country following the CPP’s call for communist rebels to mount tactical offensives to honor their late founding chairman, Jose Maria Sison.

“Bineef (up) na po natin ang ating mga security measures doon sa mga tinatawag po nating soft targets, pati na rin doon sa ating mga police stations at mga detachment sa mga malalayong lugar para naman masiguro na hindi tayo magiging biktima ng mga possible enemy attacks and atrocities, kaya nagdagdag na rin po tayo ng ating personnel coming from the police maneuver forces at Special Action Force para dagdagan 'yung ating mga pulis doon sa mga nasabing vulnerable areas,” she said.