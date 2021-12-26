Personnel of the presidential ship, BRP Ang Pangulo, extends medical assistance to survivors of Typhoon Odette in Siargao Island. Photo courtesy of Philippine Navy

MANILA — Personnel of the presidential ship, BRP Ang Pangulo, gifted Typhoon Odette survivors in Siargao Island with relief goods and other services on Christmas.

In a statement on Sunday, the Philippine Navy said the medical personnel of BRP Ang Pangulo offered medical check-up and psychological first-aid services to dozens of Siargao residents who were affected by the storm.

The ship's crew also conducted a feeding program and gave free haircuts, the Navy said.

Around 60 residents benefitted from the activities, which were coordinated with the island's health office.

The effort "exemplifies the true spirit of Christmas by assisting our fellow Filipinos who are suffering from the aftermath of Typhoon Odette," the Navy said.

Typhoon Odette packed maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour before it made its first landfall over Siargao, a famed tourist destination, last Dec. 16.

The storm's ferocious winds damaged houses and knocked down power lines.

At least 120 people have been hospitalized in the island, suffering from diarrhea due to a lack of potable water following the storm.