Visitors flock to the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Christmas Day, Saturday. Health experts cautioned on the slight increase in COVID-19 cases compared last week and advised the public to observe minimum health protocols as threat of coronavirus remain. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 2,838,640.

The Department of Health also reported 283 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 2,777,918.

This means that the country has a total of 9,522 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Thirteen new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll from the disease to 51,200.

ABS-CBN News’ vaccine tracker says that as of Dec. 20, the government has achieved 57.3 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people, more than 8 months since its vaccine rollout.

A health expert has warned that areas devastated by typhoon Odette may see a surge in COVID cases.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 279.5 million people and caused over 5.39 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 52 million infections and over 816,000 deaths.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.