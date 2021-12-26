Over 1.9-million AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs arrive in PH

MANILA (UPDATED/CORRECTED) — The Philippines on Sunday received more than 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The 1,957,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, procured by the private sector, arrived in Manila before 7:30 p.m.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to the Philippines to over 200 million doses, of which more than 100 million have already been administered to Filipinos as of Dec. 21, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

"Another milestone po, almost 208 million doses po ngayon ang ating natanggap na po, ang arrivals po ng bakuna dito sa ating bansa," National Task Force Against COVID-19 Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor said.

(This is another milestone. We have already received almost 208 million vaccine doses.)

The Food and Drug Administration last week approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's jab on children aged 5 to 11 years old.

FDA director general Eric Domingo said the vaccine is 90 percent effective on children in the age group, with "very mild" adverse effects observed.

Government plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine jabs for children aged 5 years old and above as early as January 2022. The planned dosage will be at 10 micrograms, a smaller amount than what adults receive.

RELATED VIDEO