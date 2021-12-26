MANILA - A leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters was killed in an encounter with government troops in Maguindanao Sunday morning, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.

In a statement, the AFP said BIFF leader Zukarno Guilil alias Motorola was killed in a firefight in Barangay Ganta, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.

Gulil is the 8th Division Commander and Acting Chief of Staff of the Karialan Faction, the military said.

Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario, Jr., Commander of Western Mindanao Command, said troops of the 6th Infantry Battalion engaged in an armed confrontation with members of the BIFF-Karialan Faction.

Guilil is allegedly responsible for various attacks and bombings in Maguindanao.

"He has several standing warrants of arrest for murder, multiple attempted murders, destructive arson, and violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. He is also a known IED/Bomb expert of the BIFF," the AFP said.

“The neutralization of one of the pillars of the BIFF is a positive development in the anti-terror campaign of the government in Central Mindanao. It also disrupted the bombing activities in the area,” Rosario said.