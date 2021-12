Photo courtesy of Phivolcs.

MANILA — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off Davao Occidental Sunday morning, according to Philvolcs.

The tectonic tremor struck at 10:22 a.m., approximately 388 kilometers southeast of Balut Island (Municipality Of Sarangani) with a depth of 64 kilometers.

The agency has yet to issue intensities recorded by the earthquake.

The Phivolcs said it is expecting aftershocks, although no damage to structure was recorded.

