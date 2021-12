Photo from Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 4.4-earthquake struck the waters off Agno, Pangasinan on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its monitoring, the Phivolcs said the earthquake occured around 8 a.m.

It had a depth of 11 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

There are no reported intensities as of writing.

No damage to infrastructure and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.

