NEGROS ORIENTAL - A lineman from this province died while trying to restore power in Tanjay, police said Saturday.

Ronald Gallarde is a trimmer for Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative (NORECO) II Tanjay City sub-office and a resident of the town, police said.

"They were restoring the electricity of the aforesaid place when the victim was accidentally electrocuted by the live wire while tapping a service drop wire," according to a police report.

The province experienced power supply interruptions after Typhoon Odette made its landfall in La Libertad last Dec. 17. The storm, one of the strongest that hit the country in recent years, made a total of 9 landfalls.

Local officials reported 74 fatalities due to Odette as of Friday, while the damage that the storm caused in the province is estimated to cost P2 billion.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said 269 cities and municipalities experienced power outage or interruption, although services in 150 have already been restored.

Up to 371 localities also suffered telecommunication service interruptions, but lines have so far been restored in 114 of those.

-- report from Annie Perez

