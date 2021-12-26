Typhoon Odette aftermath in Loboc, Bohol in this photo taken on December 22, 2021. Jorge Carino, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Bohol is still in need of food and water as relief efforts continued in the province struck by Typhoon Odette, a local disaster response official said Sunday.

Anthony Damalerio, officer at the Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, appealed to donors from the private sector to coordinate with local officials to ensure equal distribution of aid.

"We will be needing more food items, ready-to-eat food items and tubig," Damalerio told Teleradyo.

"We request private donors to please coordinate with the provincial operations center sa kapitolyo para walang duplication ng beneficiaries para lahat mabigyan natin," he said.

(We request private donors to please coordinate with the provincial operations center so there wouldn't be any duplication of beneficiaries, so we can provide relief to everyone.)

Damalerio explained that Bohol continues to suffer from a province-wide power outage, rendering water-pumping stations inoperable, thus the need for potable water.

Local electric utility companies project to bring back electricity in parts of the province by New Year, he said.

The local government has intensified relief operation, prioritizing island-barangays in the northern part of the province, Damalerio said.

As of Christmas Day, 40,000 food packs have been distributed in the province, said Damalerio, who noted that relief continued to pour in.

The figure also excludes relief from private groups that were directly given to municipalities, he added.

Bohol has around 300,000 families, according to Damalerio.

Few tourists

The local official said Bohol is still accepting tourists but their activities are limited only in the resorts at Panglao Island.

"Although apektado iyong ibang resorts, iyong facilities nila may damage din but we're seeing some tourists coming in," said Damalerio.

(Although some of the resorts were affected by the typhoon, their facilities were damaged, we're seeing some tourists coming in.)

Damalerio said tourists only need to present vaccination cards as a requirement since the province does not require S-PASS. Meanwhile, unvacinated people are required to undergo RT-PCR testing.

He added that the provincial government was coordinating with the local inter-agency task force to assure that COVID-19 does not spread in the aftermath of the storm.

On Saturday, the national disaster agency reported 367 fatalities, of which 44 have been confirmed, due to Typhoon Odette, the strongest storm to enter the country this year.