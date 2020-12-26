New COVID-19 strain no surprise, shows virus adaptability: Limpin

MANILA - The new variant of the COVID-19 virus found in the United Kingdom is not anymore surprising as it shows the ability of the virus to survive, a physician said Saturday.

“Ini-expect nga namin 'yan dahil habang tumatagal ang pandemya na ito ini-expect namin na magkakaroon ng variant ng bagong strain dahil ang virus po will find a way, hahanap ng paraan para mag-survive po siya. Hindi po siya mamatay,” said Dr. Maricar Limpin, vice president of the Philippine College of Physicians.

(Were expecting this because while the pandemic drags on we expect that there would be a variant or new strain because the virus will find a way to survive.)



UK scientists recently identified a variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that appears to be more contagious. It has prompted fresh global travel suspensions to and from the UK, including a temporary ban enforced by the Philippines.

“'Yung pagkakaroon ng another strain 'yan po 'yung abilidad ng virus para labanan 'yung mga ginagawa natin para patayin siya,” Limpin said, in an interview on TeleRadyo Saturday.

(The presence of another strain shows the ability of the virus to fight our efforts in killing it.)

But while the mutation may be bad news, the good part is that the effect of the strain is found to be milder.

“So far, ang nagkaroon ng strain na ito sa UK, according sa kanilang doctors doon ay mild ang kanilang manifestation,” she said.

(So far, those who got infected with the new strain in the UK, according to doctors there, manifested mild symptoms.]

She noted, however, that having mild to severe COVID-19 symptoms still depends on the patient’s exposure to the virus and the body’s capacity to respond to infection.

She reminded the public to continue observing health protocols set by government to prevent the spread of the disease.

