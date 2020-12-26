LPA outside PAR, amihan may drench remaining days of 2020: PAGASA

Rains brought by the southwest monsoon affecting Metro Manila pours in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on August 8, 2020, amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Two weather systems are forecast to affect the country and could bring scattered to light rains in the remaining days of the year.



“So far wala pa tayong nakikitang bagyong makakaapekto sa ating bansa. But these are the weather systems, 'yung trough ng low pressure area, 'yung amihan, na posibleng magdulot ng mga pag-ulan nitong natitirang araw ng December 2020,” reported weather forecaster Chris Perez on TeleRadyo, Saturday.

(We have not seen any new storm that would affect the country. But these are the weather systems, the trough of the low pressure area, the southwest monsoon, that might bring rains on the remaining days of 2020.)

Perez said the trough or the extension of the LPA is expected to affect Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol region and Palawan for the next two days.

“Asahan po na maulap at may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at may isolated thunderstorms,” he said.

(Expect cloudy to scattered rainshowers with isolated thunderstorms.)

PAGASA, Perez said, is monitoring the LPA outside the PAR which still has a slim chance of developing into a typhoon.

Before weekend, the amihan or northeast monsoon is forecast to bring cloudy skies and light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora province.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience generally fair weather with a chance of rains, thunder and lightning especially in the afternoon or evening.

