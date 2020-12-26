LGUs may procure COVID-19 vaccine supply for those not on priority list: DILG

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken Oct. 30, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File



MANILA - Local government units may augment the country's eventual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines allotted for their areas to cover those not on the priority list, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Saturday.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said some LGUs have already allocated funds to vaccinate constituents. Malaya said this would be allowed provided that the procured vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

"Sa usapin ng pagbili ang commitment ng national government ay makabili ng bakuna para sa mas nakakaraming Pilipino ngunit hindi ipinagbabawal ang LGUs na mag-augment nito," Malaya said.

(The national government's commitment when it comes to purchasing vaccine doses is buying doses for as many Filipinos as possible. But LGUs will not be stopped from augmenting the supply we will be providing.)

Only AstraZeneca so far has inked a supply deal with the Philippines through the private sector, while there are 4 other developers applying for clinical trials.

Frontline health workers, senior citizens and poor Filipinos will be prioritized under the government’s vaccination plan.

But Malaya said local governments have the discretion to include “non-priority” Filipinos among those they could vaccinate.

"Kung gusto pa nila ng dagdag na constituents nila na hindi priority, puwede silang bumili at i-vaccinate ang kanilang constituents, puwede silang bumili provided na approved ng Food and Drug Administration," Malaya said.

(If they want to add constituents not part of the priority list, they can procure more and vaccinate their constituents. They can do this provided that the vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.)

