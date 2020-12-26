DOH says COVID-19 vaccines to undergo 'layers' of regulation before use in PH

Doctor Tatiana Maria Pereira Fernandes receives an injection as she is a volunteer in the trial of Coronavac, SinoVac's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Emilio Ribas Institute, in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2020. Amanda Perobelli, Reuters

MANILA - Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to be secured by the government will have to go undergo "stringent" regulatory procedures before they are made available for public use, a Department of Health official said Saturday.

This, as doubts surfaced over China-based vaccine candidate Sinovac, which reported a 50 percent efficacy rate.

In a public press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated that the World Health Organization's accepted efficacy rate for vaccines is 50 percent and above during outbreaks.

Watch more in iWantTFC Video courtesy of PTV

"We are trying to scope and negotiate kung ano ang acceptable kapag sinabi na 50 percent efficacy rate, kapag pumasok ito dadaan pa 'yan sa stringent regulatory process so we will still be able to determine and ensure na ang papasok dito ay katanggap-tanggap ng ating populasyon," Vergeire said in a public press briefing.

(When they say 50 percent efficacy rate, when this comes in it will undergo stringent regulatory processes so we will still be able to determine and ensure that vaccines entering the country will be accepted by the population.)

Vaccines, she said, would have to go through layers of procedure before distribution, facilitated by the Food and Drug Administration, an attached agency of the DOH.

The government will also take into consideration the risks, benefits, and the cost efficacy of the vaccines to be used.

"So ito pong lahat ng layers makakasigurado tayo na ang bibilhin natin ay karapat-dapat at magiging efficient ang gobyerno sa pagbili niyan," Vergeire said.

(With these layers in place, we can assure that our vaccine is the right one and the government will be efficient in procurement.)

A newspaper in Brazil earlier reported that the drug was over 50 percent effective. The Department of Science and Technology said this was an “acceptable” rate, citing WHO’s standards.

Other existing vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, have showed 95 and 94.5 percent efficacy, respectively. Both are already use in the United States, while Pfizer is also in use in other countries, foremost in the United Kingdom.