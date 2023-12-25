Marcos Jr: May Christmas bring light to our hearts

Watch more News on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday expressed hope that the Christmas season will bring light to the hearts of everyone and open doors for love and unity.

“Nawa'y magdala ang Kapaskuhan ng liwanag sa ating mga puso at muling magbukas ng pintuan para sa pagmamahal at pagkakabuklod,” the President said on his social media post on Christmas day.

The President accompanied his post with a picture of his family as they celebrated the holidays.

“Mula sa aking pamilya, isang maligaya at mapagpalang Pasko sa inyong lahat!”

The President earlier celebrated Christmas eve with his family and members of the extended Romualdez and Marcos clans in Malacanang.