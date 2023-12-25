'Christmas is a time of giving': House leaders send Christmas greetings

Watch more News on iWantTFC

House Speaker Martin Romualdez urged Filipinos to celebrate Christmas with a focus on love, kindness, and compassion.

"Christmas is also a time of giving, not just of material gifts, but of kindness and compassion. In every gift shared, a thread of hope is woven into the fabric of our community. Let us embrace the spirit of Bayanihan, reaching out to our neighbors, and spreading joy to those in need. In doing so, we light up the lives of others, just as the parols light up our skies." Romualdez said.

"As we celebrate this season, let's remember: Our greatest gifts are the moments we share, and the memories we create together. These are the gifts that truly embody the Filipino spirit."

House Appropriations Committee Chair Elizaldy Co also talked about gratitude.

"Despite life’s challenges, we remain grateful for the good that comes our way. Among these gifts is the love of family and friends. " Co said in a Facebook post.

Assistant Majority Leader and PBA partylist Rep. Margarita Nograles also cited the importance of family.

"As we spend time with our family and our loved ones, let us not forget the reason we celebrate Christmas: to share the love of Jesus Christ and show our devotion to our faith and our commitment to serve our nation and our people. May this Christmas remind us that we should continue to love amidst all the negativity, hate and anger that surrounds us and that we should remain generous and kind and act in the likeness of Christ everyday of our lives for He is our Saviour and we lift and do all things through Him. Merry, Merry Christmas and may everyone have a bigger, more pleasant, fufilling and brighter 2024!" Nograles said.

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe for his part maintained that the spirit of Christmas transcends political discourse.

"As we gather with our loved ones during this joyous season, let us reflect on the true spirit of Christmas that transcends political affiliations and unites us in shared warmth and compassion. Let Christmas serve as a reminder that beyond the political discourse, we are bound by our shared commitment to serve the people and uphold the values that define our great nation. Merry Christmas to all!" Dalipe said in his own message.