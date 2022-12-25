Office of the President

MANILA — Thousands of people have visited the Malacañang compound for a week-long Simbang Gabi and Christmas tree viewing there, the Palace said on Sunday.

A total of 2,895 individuals attended Simbang Gabi on Dec. 17-24, data from the Presidential Security Group (PSG) showed.

Some 14,988 people, meanwhile, visited the "Pailaw sa Kalayaan" on Dec. 18-24, added the PSG.

The security group said 3,200 people went to the Kalayaan Grounds on Christmas Day.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. announced the opening of the Palace grounds from Dec. 16 for the Simbang Gabi, with Masses held in front of the Mabini Hall at 4:30 a.m.

The "Tara sa Palasyo" program for the Yuletide season also allowed the viewing of the Malacañang Christmas Tree and parols from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Marcos earlier in the day reminded Filipinos to “emphasize the true essence of this holiday” as the nation marks Christmas with family gatherings and festivities after years of COVID-19 lockdowns.

He also hoped that the goal of progress and a better future for the Philippines will give strength to Filipinos this Christmas and that this will be achieved, reiterating his campaign message of unity.

"Higit sa lahat, buksan natin ang ating mga puso sa diwa ng pagkakaisa."

