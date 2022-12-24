Non governmental organization, Krayola Ph holds a Christmas fair titled “Paskuhang Maralita” at the Nuestra Señora de Gracia Parish in Makati City on Dec. 21, 2022. Together with other organizations, the group held the event to provide socio-economic aid for the residents of Laperal compound. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday reminded Filipinos to “emphasize the true essence of this holiday” as the nation marks Christmas with family gatherings and festivities after years of COVID-19 lockdowns.

While Christmas in the Philippines “has become an integral part of our culture and, every year, we have become more accustomed to commemorating this day with gatherings, thanksgiving, and merrymaking,” Filipinos should not forget to celebrate “this pure and simple love that Christmas represents,” Marcos said in his Christmas message.

“It is this pure and simple love that Christmas represents—the same one that we constantly desire and need—that allows it to be more than just a Christian tradition,” he said.

“Let our spirits not dwell on the adornments that we display, on the buzz and activities we create, nor on the lack thereof. Instead, let us partake in this holiday with the same simplicity, sense, and meaning that we get from it,” he said.

“Let us freely offer our smiles, share conversation, or impart wisdom to our peers, our loved ones, and even strangers. Let our affection be known and felt in the simplest of ways so that the eternal message of the Nativity of Christ may again spark hope for a brighter future in the hearts of all,” he said.

The President ended his message by wishing the country a “Christmas full of love, compassion, and hopeful beginnings.”

“Across beliefs, all the generosity and goodwill stirred in this season are welcomed,” he said.

“Surely, embracing these will help us overcome the difficulties brought by the pandemic and other challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his Christmas address, Marcos, Jr. hoped that the goal of progress and a better future for the Philippines will give strength to Filipinos this Christmas and that this will be achieved.

"Higit sa lahat, buksan natin ang ating mga puso sa diwa ng pagkakaisa," said the President.

"Dalangin ko rin po na ang pangako ng isang maginhawa at magandang kinabukasan ay makapagbigay ng pag-asa sa bawat Pilipino," he added.

In a video message with his family, the President also thanked the Lord for the blessings he and the country received this year and wished for the best in 2023.

The Marcos family celebrated Christmas eve in Malacañang, according to photos posted on the social media accounts of the President’s eldest son and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos.

The President earlier opened the Malacañang grounds to the public and held Simbang Gabi masses about a week before Christmas.

Marcos Jr. also declared December 26 - the day after Christmas - as a holiday, saying Filipinos should be given more time to spend with their families.

