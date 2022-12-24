Devotees flock to Manila Cathedral before Christmas

MANILA—Devotees flocked to the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros as this is the first time that the public will welcome Christmas without strict quarantine protocols since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The altar of the Manila Cathedral was adorned with colorful flowers for the Christmas Eve festivities as the church is ready to welcome more parishioners.

Devotees went to church as early as 4 p.m. for the Christmas Concert and mass after having completed the 9-day Misa de Gallo.

Many of the devotees believe that they will receive abundant blessings if they were able to complete the 9-day early morning masses leading to Christmas.

Some were also just happy to be able to attend the masses and be grateful for all the blessings that they have received for the whole year.

Lucil Omaña from Parañaque City said she has found a family among the other mass-goers at the Manila Cathedral.

"Tapos sobrang mabait ang Diyos kasi from that moment talagang tuloy tuloy na. Hanggang ngayon di na ako makaalis kasi nagkaroon na ako ng mga kaibigan dito sa pila na parang family na kami."

Meanwhile, Mike Relampago is excited about the communal experience of watching choirs perform at the Christmas concert for the first time since the pandemic.

"This pandemic naging silent tayo eh. Nagkaroon tayo ng gap. Sana itong concert magpaalala sa atin ng spirit of giving and at the same time ambassadors of kindness to others."

A jam-packed crowd of devotees attended the Christmas eve mass at the Manila Cathedral. They were treated to a mini concert before the mass, where the choir performed Christmas carols.

During his homily, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula centered on how God has always chosen His people and how He becomes a refuge even during the toughest times of our lives.

"He chooses to love and stay even during the worst of times when we are imperfect and most difficult to love ... ito ang dahilan ng ating pagdiriwang ... may Diyos na sa sobrang nagmamahal sa atin ay hindi kaya umiwan."

The cardinal said that the celebration of Christmas is not the end of the image of Christ in the manger but just the start to be a witness of his life.

"Today is not yet the end but just the beginning of the birth of Christ in our lives. We live not just to see the manger. We also live to witness the manger."