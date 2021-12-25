The Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) donated emergency assistance packs to the country to aid victims of typhoon “Odette”, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The Philippine government received the assistance packs on Friday from Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko who conveyed Japan’s commitment to partnering with the country in disaster relief assistance.

(1/2) The Japanese govt through the JICA delivered emergency assistance packs for those affected by Typhoon Odette in PH, incl. generators, sleeping mattresses, sleeping pads, dome tents. 🇵🇭❤️🇯🇵 📸 Embassy of Japan @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/egN87kOxGz — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 24, 2021

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Director Emmanuel Privado received generators, sleeping mattresses, sleeping pads, dome tents, jerry cans, and plastic sheets from the JICA storage in Singapore.

Myca Fischer, Acting Head of Office of the Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs, represented the DFA at the arrival ceremony for the donation.

She also expressed appreciation of the government for Japan’s assistance towards those affected by “Odette.”

On Friday, the United Nations has also released $12 million relief assistance for victims of the typhoon.

UN undersecretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the aid will be coming from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund supports rapid humanitarian response for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict.

RELATED VIDEO