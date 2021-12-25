MANILA - The Philippines’ disaster response council on Saturday belied reports that there were still looting incidents in areas devastated by super typhoon Odette, but also said relief goods distribution remains hampered.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said looting happened only during the “early days” of the aftermath of Odette but the police have since been deployed in these areas. Supplies of relief goods have also been sent to these areas said NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Timbol.

However, Timbol also acknowledged that aid distribution to many storm-ravaged areas remains hampered by lack of personnel.

“Kasi yung ating mga LGUs, yung mga tauhan natin dyan e mga victim din kaya di lahat ay nakakapag-report para tumulong dun sa network sa ground,” Timbol said in an interview with Teleradyo.

(Because our LGUs, their workers were also victims [of the typhoon] so not all of them are able to report to help in the networks on the ground.)

Timbol said the main needs of evacuees and storm victims is food, drinking water and shelter materials.