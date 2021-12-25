Home  >  News

Phivolcs: Magnitude 4.1 quake rattles Davao Oriental, aftershocks not expected

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2021 11:08 PM

Photo from Phivolcs.
MANILA - A magnitude 4.1-earthquake struck off the waters southeast of Tarragona, Davao Oriental on Saturday evening, Phivolcs said. 

In its monitoring, state seismologists said the quake hit around 10:25 p.m. over the waters near the municipality. 

It had a depth of 29 kilometers and was tectonic in origin. 

There are no reported intensities as of this story's posting. 

No damage to infrastructure and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs noted.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes take place.

