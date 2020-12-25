Some Batangas mayors balk at return of face-to-face classes despite low COVID rate

Parents and students’ guardians line up for the distribution of learning gadgets and modules at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on October 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Two mayors from Batangas are not in favor of reopening face-to-face classes in schools next month, saying vaccines should be distributed first before children are allowed to physically come to school.

While Cuenca town only has 1 COVID-19 patient, it is still better to be more cautious and continue with the blended-learning system, Cuenca town Mayor Faye Baretto told TeleRadyo.

"Sa akin po kasi mas mahalaga 'yung kalusugan nila," she said.

(For me, their health is more important.)

"Ito ay mga bata na maglalaro. Mahihirapan tayo ma-control at sabihin na wag kayo magdikit-dikit," she said.

(These are kids who want to play. We will have a hard time controlling them, and telling them to maintain some distance from each other.)

"Kung ang katandaan po ay nahihirapan tayo kontrolin, sa tingin ko ay lalo na po kung kabataan na medyo may kalikutan at gusto makipaglaro sa mga kaklase," she said.

(If we are already having a hard time making adults comply, what more children who are active and want to play with their classmates.)

Agoncillo Mayor Daniel Reyes, whose jurisdiction has no COVID-19 cases, said he would also prefer to delay the reopening of physical classes in their town.

"Sabi ko po sa DepEd (Department of Education), doon na muna tayo sa mas sigurado kaya wag muna," he said.

(I told the Department of Education that we should choose the more certain option, so don't resume yet.)

"Pero kung ano po siguro ipagutos talaga ng DepEd, susunod po tayo kung hindi po talaga ito makakaapekto sa mga bata natin," he said.

(But if the DepEd will order it, we will comply if they are sure that the children will not be affected.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier allowed some schools to start preparing for the reopening of physical classes in January, provided that the transmission of COVID-19 in these areas remain low.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said 1,114 schools have been nominated to join the "dry run" for face-to-face classes next month.

"I-pilot muna namin. Kaya iyong permiso na hinihingi namin sa Presidente ay paggawa ng pilot study para [kung] nandiyan na [ang] vaccine, handa na ang lahat," she said.

(We’ll only do a pilot. We asked permission from the President for a pilot study so when the vaccine is available, we’ll be ready.)

There is a "big demand" for face-to-face clases to resume in Eastern Visayas and the Calabarzon region, which includes the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon, she said.

But the Cuenca town mayor said it would be better if her constituents could be inoculated first.

"Pero kung may bakuna na at narito na po sa mga kababayan namin, yun po yung time na puwede nang mag face to face classes," she said.

(But if there is already a vaccine and our constitutents have already been inoculated, then that is the time we can do face to face classes.)

"Sa ngayon po ay hindi pa... 'yun po yung aking recommendation."

(As of now, not yet... that's my recommendation.)