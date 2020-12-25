Pope Francis ipinagdasal ang mga biktima ng bagyo, sakuna sa Pilipinas

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Sa kanyang "Urbi et Orbi", ipinagdasal ni Pope Francis ang mga biktima ng bagyo at mga sakuna sa Pilipinas, at iba pang bansa sa Southeast Asia.

Ayon kay Pope Francis, nawa’y protektahan ng Diyos ang mga mamamayan sa malalang epekto ng mga bagyo sa buhay ng tao at sa ekonomiya.

“May the King of heaven protect all victims of natural disasters in Southeast Asia especially in the Philippines, and Vietnam, where numerous storms have caused flooding, with devastating repercussions on people’s in terms of loss of life, harm to the environent, and consequences for local economies,” aniya.

Tinamaan ng malalakas na bagyo, kabilang ng Rolly at Ulysses, ang bansa nitong Nobyembre na kumitil ng maraming buhay at sumira ng mga bahay at hanapbuhay. Matinding epekto rin ang iniwan ng mga sakuna sa agrikultura at imprastraktura.

Ipinagdasal rin ni Francis ang pagkakaisa ng mga lider ng gobyerno ngayong may pandemiya. Aniya, lahat nawa ay magkaroon ng access sa bakuna at gamot kontra COVID-19.

“May the Son of God renew in political and government leaders the spirit of international cooperation. I pray to political and government leaders a spirit of international cooperation starting with health care so that all will be ensured access to vaccines and treatment.”

Nanawagan din ang Santo Papa sa lahat na magturingan bilang magkakapatid at magtulungan lalo ngayong humaharap ang mundo sa krisis dulot ng pandemya.

Ito ay sa kabila ng mga pagkakaiba sa kultura, lengwahe at paniniwala.

Ipinagdasal niya ang mga nagkakasakit, walang trabaho, mahihirap, at mga naging biktima ng domestic violence nitong lockdown.

“At this moment in history marked by ecological crisis and grave and economic social imbalances, only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters. God has made this fraternal unity possible by giving us His Son Jesus," aniya.

“May the Child of Bethlemen help us to be generous, supportive and helpful especially to those who are vulnerable, the sick, those unemployed or are experiencing hardship due to economic effects of the pandemic, and women who have suffered domestic violence during these months of lockdown.”

