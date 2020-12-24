LOOK: Duterte celebrates Christmas in Davao City

President Rodrigo Duterte celebrated Christmas with his family in his hometown in Davao City. Photo courtesy of Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte celebrated Christmas with his family in his hometown in Davao City.

In a photo from Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, the President can be seen enjoying a meal with his former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman.

Duterte flew to Davao City earlier this week to celebrate the holidays in his hometown.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said he is still not sure whether Duterte will also spend the New Year holidays in Davao City.

The President earlier urged the public to follow health protocols to arrest the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.

Duterte is set to sign the proposed 2021 national budget after Christmas, on Dec. 28, according to Roque.

