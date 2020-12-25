Duterte cuts short Christmas break over new COVID-19 strain

President Rodrigo Duterte. Presidential Photo/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has cut short his Christmas break and has called for a weekend meeting with the Cabinet to discuss measures to stop the new COVID-19 strain from entering the Philippines, his spokesman said Friday.

The President's "special meeting" with the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 will be held at the Malago Club House in Malacañang on Saturday at 6 p.m., Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told Palace reporters in a phone interview.

The meeting will be primarily about the new strain of COVID-19, he said, referring to the virus' mutated version found in the United Kingdom.

"[Pag-uusapan] kung ano mangyayari sa travel ban na na-impose na sa mga galing ng Englatera, kung kinakailangan ba ng travel ban kung saan nakapasok na ang bagong strain ng COVID-19," he said.

(They will talk about what will happen to the travel abn imposed on travelers from Europe, and if a new travel ban needs to be imposed on those coming from countries where the new COVID-19 strain has already been confirmed.)

Among the countries that reported cases of the new COVID-19 strain were the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Singapore, Roque said.

"Bagamat hindi pa malinaw ano pinagkaiba ng new strain ay kailangan paghandaan na," the spokesperson said.

(While it is unclear what makes the new strain different, we have to prepare for it already.)

It is unlikely for the government to reimpose an enhanced community quarantine, he said, referring to the Philippines' strictest type of quarantine, wherein only essential industries are allowed to operate.2

"Hindi naman po siguro dahil pinapangalagaan na natin na 'yung mga mamamayan ay magkaroon ng hanapbuhay," he said.

(Maybe not because we are tring to protect the jobs of our countrymen.)

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon imposed earlier this year paralyzed several big industries, pushing the Philippines into recession.

The government has come up with 2 COVID-19 aid packages to help Filipinos who lost their jobs due to the pandemic recover from their financial woes.

