Davao poll exec takes oath as ad interim Comelec commissioner

Davao del Norte provincial election supervisor Aimee Ferolino Ampoloquio takes an oath before facing the Commission on Appointments, December 16, 2020. Senate PRIB

MANILA - The provincial poll supervisor of Davao del Norte has taken her oath as an ad interim member of the Commission on Elections, the Comelec said on Friday.

The poll body said Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio took her oath of office as ad interim Commissioner on Dec. 23, for a term expiring on Feb. 2, 2027.

An ad interim appointment is one made while Congress is in recess, and takes effect immediately, the Comelec said.

“Her appointment, however, still requires the confirmation of the Commission on Appointments (CA) as mandated by the Constitution,” the poll body added.

Congress adjourned session on Dec. 19.

Ampoloquio was bypassed by the CA during her confirmation hearing on Dec. 16 pending her submission of documents supporting her Statement of Assets Liabilities and Net Worth.

The former Davao poll exec said she looks forward to building new Comelec offices in the Davao region, particularly in Davao del Norte.

“It is my view that among the many benefits of having our own office buildings, especially the field offices, is having the capacity to conduct a more efficient voter registration process,” Ampoloquio said in a Comelec statement.

“For the benefit of the public whom we serve, I hope to help improve their experience of that crucial first step in exercising their right of suffrage, by providing more suitable and pleasant premises,” he added.

In September, Duterte appointed another Davao native, Michael Peloton to the Comelec.

Poll watchdog Kontra Daya had earlier expressed worries that the Comelec was being dominated by Duterte appointees.

The appointments come as the Comelec prepares for the 2022 national elections.