2 more earthquakes felt in Southern Luzon on Christmas Day

MANILA (UPDATE) - Two more earthquakes were felt in Southern Luzon on Christmas Day following the stronger quakes that rocked other parts of the country earlier in the day.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck in the waters off Lubang Island in Occidental Mindoro at 4:37 p.m.

A much stronger magnitude 5.2 quake meanwhile struck near the town of San Francisco, Quezon province at 6 p.m.

PHIVOLCS earlier reported the quake as magnitude 4.3 but later revised its strength upwards.

PHIVOLCS said the Quezon province quake registered the following intensities in these areas:

Intensity V - San Francisco and Mulanay, Quezon;

Intensity IV - San Andres, Catanauan and San Narciso Quezon;

Intensity III - Boac, Marinduque; Malabon City;

Intensity II - Guinayangan, Quezon; Ocampo; Camarines Sur;

Intensity I - Lucban, Quezon

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity III - Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II - Lopez, Quezon; Legazpi City; Mercedes, Camarines Norte;

Intensity I - Lucena City; Dolores, Lucban, Guinayangan, Quezon; Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Sipocot, Camarines Sur;

The temblors follow the magnitude 6.3 quake that struck near Calatagan, Batangas on Friday morning, and the magnitude 5.2 earthquake that jolted Davao Occidental also on Friday morning.