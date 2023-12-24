Pastor Reuel Tica in a Santa Claus costume spreads the holiday spirit by sharing Christmas treats with children at a community along NIA Road in Quezon City on December 23, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Parts of the Philippines may experience rainy weather on Christmas Eve, the state weather bureau said.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Aurora, and Quezon, PAGASA said.

Localized Thunderstorms, meanwhile, may hit Bicol Region, Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

PAGASA cautioned residents in these areas to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides.

It added that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

