Priest to Catholics who completed Simbang Gabi: Attend Sunday Mass, too

Churchgoers attend a pre-dawn mass at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao on Dec. 16, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The rector of the Manila Cathedral on Sunday urged Filipinos who completed the 9-day Simbang Gabi to also attend regular Sunday services.

During his homily, Msgr. Rolando dela Cruz said many Filipinos wanted to finish the pre-dawn Christmas Masses in the belief that their wishes would be granted.

“Hindi lang kayo magisisimba dahil mayroon kayong hinihiling. Magsimba kayo dahil gusto niyong magpasalamat. Magpasalamat sa mga biyaya na patuloy nating tinatanggap mula sa kabutihan ng Diyos,” he said.

Hundreds joined the Mass at the Manila Cathedral, some of whom had to stand behind the church.

The church has a large monitor outside so attendees could still listen.

The same situation also happened in Quiapo Church, where some mass goers had to crowd near the entrance to listen to the Misa de Gallo.