More details emerge in slay of Coleen Garcia's relative

ANTIPOLO, Rizal — The manhunt for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Canice Minica O. Seming, the sister of actress Coleen Garcia-Crawford's stepmother, was underway in this city on Saturday.

Garcia-Crawford’s father, Jose Garcia, said they believed the assailant was one of his workers who he recently let go. He said his sister-in-law was an unknowing victim who was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Garcia said the suspect had been sending death threats to their maid, who was the suspect’s live-in partner, after she refused to get back together with him.

“As time went by, napapansin ko bully siya. I told him one day to change his attitude sa mga tao. One day lahat ng complaints nila pinakingan ko. So I said to him kailangan ko magbawas ng tao, magbakasyon ka, stressed na stressed ka. Bitawan muna kita. We were okay,” Garcia told ABS-CBN News.

“We did not have a yaya for our baby daughter. So nag-recommend siya ng asawa niya. Later na lang nalaman namin wife beater… Noong tinanggal ko na siya, sabi niya doon na lang ako sa inyo. I said no, you are banned to go to the house. Antayin mo na lang mag-day off siya na pupunta sa 'yo,” he said in a phone interview.

“During that time hiniwalayan niya lalaki. Ito naman si lalaki, selos selos, sinelosan mga tao. Kahit wala sila ganon. Mini-message niya. Blinock siya. Sa isang yaya siya nag-text naman,” he added.

Based on the initial investigation of the Antipolo police, Seming was found with over 15 stab wounds in the kitchen of Garcia's home around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Seming was still able to inform the partner of the suspect that he was in their home, the police said.

Garcia said the gruesome crime happened while they were at Billy Crawford’s residence.

“Swerte that night we were at Billy’s place. For whatever reason napatagal sila dito. They were supposed to go later ta's on the way home may accident sa labas, lalo na-traffic. On the way home nag-text si victim sa yaya. ‘Yung asawa mo andito.’ That is the last text. Pagdating sa bahay, sabi ng misis ko bumaba ka sa kotse, paalisin mo asawa mo,” he said.

“My wife and kids stayed in the car. Upon entering may nakita siya na dugo. May dugo sa entrance. Ginawa ng yaya baka nasugatan, hinanap sa rooms pero wala. Pagpunta sa kusina, nakita doon with a lot of stab wounds,” he said.

HOT PURSUIT

Seming may have been a victim of a crime of passion, said PCol. Philip Maraggun, director at the Rizal Provincial Police Office.

It was also possible that the suspect was an illegal drug user, Maraggun said.

“Siguro napagbuntungan ng galit… Possibly under influence of illegal drugs ang person of interest nung mangyari ang insidente,” he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

“Yun ang tinitignan na isang anggulo, yun nga wala siguro sa sarili ang gumagawa ng ganito,” he said.

Maraggun said the Rizal police was on heightened alert.

“Ongoing hot pursuit, sa tingin namin dito pa sa area nagtatago,” he said.

Antipolo police chief Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo told ABS-CBN News in a text message that there were no updates yet on their investigation.

He added that follow-up operations were also underway.