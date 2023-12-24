Churchgoers attend a pre-dawn mass at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cubao on Dec. 16, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday, December 24, urged the public to spread hope and reach out to the needy this Christmas.

In a statement on Christmas Eve, Marcos encouraged Filipinos to extend the Christmas spirit beyond their families, friends, and relatives.

He said the "true meaning" of the celebration that honors the birth of Jesus is reaching out to "those who are suffering from solitude, sickness, and poverty."

"[T]here is no better way for us to share the gift of Christmas than by spreading hope to those who need it the most this holiday season," Marcos told the predominantly Christian nation.

"Let us kindle our hearts with goodwill, kindness, and compassion as we spread merriment in our homes and communities," he said.

