Filipinos most thankful for good health as year-end nears: SWS

Mallgoers visit the MOA Night of Lights Illumination Park at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on December 5, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Filipinos are most thankful for their good health as the end of the year approached, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

Of 1,200 adults polled in the SWS survey, 51 percent said they were most thankful for good health, 29 percent answered because of family and 16 percent were grateful for being alive.

The SWS said that Filipinos were also thankful for their job or career (10 percent), food to eat (8 percent), coping with daily hardships (8 percent), prosperity (5 percent), all the blessings (3 percent), education (3 percent), peace and safety (3 percent), and God (2 percent).

The pollster added that 1 percent of the responses were related to love life or their spouses, motorcycle/vehicle, surviving an illness or surgery, happy life, house, financial support, having no worries or problems, and material things.

The face-to-face survey from December 8 to 11 also found that 73 percent of adult Filipinos were expecting this Christmas to be happy while 6 percent were expecting it to be sad, and 21 percent were anticipating the holiday to be neither happy nor sad.

According to the SWS, the number of those expecting a happy Christmas was the same as in 2022. It was 23 percentage points above the record-low 50 percent in 2020 when the COVID pandemic struck.

It noted however that the 2023 figure was still 6 percentage points below the pre-pandemic level of 79 percent in 2019.

"The expectation of a happy Christmas was a record-high 82% when first surveyed by SWS in 2002," the SWS said.