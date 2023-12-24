Ashes of Pinoy killed in Hamas attack brought home to Pampanga

Paul Vincent Castelvi was one of the four Filipinos killed by Hamas militants in southern Israel on October 7. Gracie Rutao

A mixture of deep sorrow and fleeting joy engulfed the Castelvi family’s home in the city of San Fernando, Pampanga.

After three agonizing months, they were finally able to bring home the ashes of their son, Paul Vincent.

However, the festive season was marred by an overwhelming sense of sadness, as this will be the first Christmas without their son.

Paul Vincent was one of the four Filipinos killed by Hamas militants in southern Israel on October 7.

"Doon ko natanggap na talagang wala na tinanong ko nga sa kanya, 'Talagang wala ka na Paul?' Sabi ko sa kanya, ikaw na talaga ito sabi ko, pero maluwag na sa akin, natanggap ko na wala na kasi nandiyan na siya eh, 'yun na 'yung katawan niya," said Lilina Castelvi, Paul Vincent's mother.

On December 23, Paul’s wife Jovelle, who is also an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Israel, carried his ashes back home. She also carried their one-month-old baby in her arms.

Together, as a grieving family, they returned to the Philippines for Christmas, just as they had planned when Paul was still alive.

“Natupad 'yung plano namin, pero sa ibang sitwasyon kasi wala na siya, nakauwi po kami ng Pilipinas tulad ng plano namin pero 'di namin siya kasama, iba na po... Mahal na mahal namin siya ng anak namin, sayang hindi niya talaga nakita si baby, tsaka 'yung mga plano namin tutuparin ko pa rin kahit unti-unti kahit wala na siya para sa anak namin,” Jovelle said.

Condolences have poured in for the family.

“Bagamat malungkot ang Pasko namin, masaya na rin dahil nakauwi sila... Huwag po siyang mag-alala andito lang kami para sa anak niya at nagpapasalamat ako sa kanya, sa huling sandali ng buhay niya, hindi po niya kami pinabayaan,” Lilina said.

On December 26, Paul Vincent’s ashes will be taken to his wife’s hometown in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, where the burial is scheduled for December 30. —Report from Gracie Rutao