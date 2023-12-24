Amihan, shear line to bring rains on Christmas Day

RAMMB/Himawari-8 imagery

Several parts of the Philippines are expected to have a rainy Christmas Day as the northeast monsoon and shear line continue to affect the country, according to PAGASA.

The state-weather bureau said the amihan will surge through Christmas Day and is expected to weaken by Wednesday (Dec. 27, 2023), but will still bring cool weather onwards.

Meanwhile, the shear line will have its effects felt in the eastern section of Luzon from Monday to early Thursday.

Among the areas slated to experience the amihan and shear line gusts and rains on Christmas Day are eastern Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, and parts of Bicol.

The rest of the country will be affected with warm and humid easterlies from the Pacific, bringing rains over the eastern sections of southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. - report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News