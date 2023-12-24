A man rammed a military truck into a crowded area at the Bankerohan Public Market in Davao City on Christmas Eve, Sunday, killing two people and injuring three others, police said.

The Task Force Davao's military vehicle KM450 was parked in the street with its engine running, when the man suddenly boarded the truck and drove it into shoppers, according to the Davao City police.

A 43-year old man and a 34-year-old woman were killed instantly, while the injured were taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center.



The 44-year-old suspect was arrested, police said.

Authorities are still looking into the motive behind the incident.

A car and two motorcycles were also damaged in the crash.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo