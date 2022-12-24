Travelers arrive and line up at the various bus queues at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Paranaque City as Christmas day nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Last-minute travelers are expected at airports and bus terminals as Filipinos rush to return to their provinces or go to their vacation destination in time for Christmas.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport was expected to peak Friday and Saturday morning.

Everything has been relatively light at NAIA-3, as there were no lines inside or outside the airport.

Since last week, airports have been recording passenger volumes as high as 125,000 passengers, 25 percent higher than in November which was estimated at 100,000 passengers.

The current passenger volume data has reached around 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

According to airport authorities, there is no congestion in NAIA terminals, but there will be high volume at specific times like in the morning due to the influx of domestic flight passengers, and at night for those with long-haul flights.

Authorities have implemented several improvements in NAIA terminals, like removing X-ray checks prior to entering the building to prevent long lines outside of the airport and transferring the assigned terminal of some flights to decongest some facilities.

At the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), the daily number of passengers has averaged 150,000-160,000 since last Saturday. It is expected to reach 170,000 to 175,000 as Filipinos are gearing up for Christmas Eve according to the management.

"Mas mataas ito, di hamak na mas mataas ito, Nagagalak na tayo na ganito ulit sitwasyon, natutuwa nga tayo sa mga kababayan natin na bumabalik na tiwala nila sa land transportation they are going out they are going about and then kahit papano umiikot na ekonomiya," PITX spokesperson Jason Salvador said.

While the PITX has a 200,000 capacity, there may still be congestion of passengers due to heavy traffic going in and out of the terminal that delays the arrival and exit of buses.

PITX management said that terminal operations will continue despite the holidays but some bus companies might cut down on their trips.