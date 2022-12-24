Churchgoers attend the traditional dawn mass, or Simbang Gabi, at the Baclaran Church in Pasay City on Dec. 16, 2022. This marks the start of the nine-day dawn masses before Christmas observed by the Catholic church. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Saturday reminded the public to observe COVID-19 health protocols this Christmas, even after some restrictions were eased this year.

"Bagamat maluwag na ang restrictions para sa mga pagtitipon, malaki pa rin ang maitutulong ng pagsunod sa health protocols para maipagdiwang ang Pasko at bagong taon nang may mabuting kalusugan," the Office of Press Secretary (OPS) said on Facebook.

(Although we have loosened quarantine restrictions, it would still be of great help to follow health protocols so we can celebrate Christmas and New Year in good health.)

It reminded the public to wear face masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing whenever possible.

"Mahalaga rin ang pagpapanatili ng airflow sa ating mga bahay para hindi madaling kumalat ang sakit."

(It's important to maintain proper airflow at home so diseases won't spread.)

The OPS also reminded the public about the importance of being vaccinated before meeting up with friends and relatives this holiday season.

The announcement comes after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that it detected the country's first 4 cases of the BF.7 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus.

According to the agency, BF.7 is said to be a sublineage of the globally dominant BA.5 and has been flagged by researchers “due to its potential to be more transmissible than the wild type BA.5 and immune evading properties.”

But available evidence for the new sublineage does not seem to suggest worse disease severity compared to the original omicron subvariant.