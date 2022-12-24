MANILA—Residents and tourists in Baguio City were covered in layers of clothing as the temperature dropped in the City of Pines before Christmas Day.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that Baguio will experience a drop in temperature of 12 degrees Celsius on Saturday, December 24.

Residents and tourists enjoy 14-16°C temperature in Baguio City on Christmas eve. pic.twitter.com/H9F0hUAoF1 — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) December 24, 2022

This cold weather was lower than Friday, which logged at 13 ºC. In its historical record, PAGASA logged the most extreme weather in Baguio City at 6.3°C last January 18, 1961.

Tourist spots, such as the Baguio Botanical Garden, Session Road, Camp John Hay, and the annual Christmas Village are almost full to the brim. Hotels are also fully occupied.

The Baguio tourism office recorded around 25,000 to 40,000 tourists since the start of December, most of them arriving on weekends.

The "Summer Capital of the Philippines" is converting its Baguio VISITA application into a one-stop travel assistance website from being a pandemic travel health checklist site. The new site will feature bus trips and accommodations booking, and even visits to tourist attractions.

The app could be accessed here.

Baguio authorities are reminding its visitors to continue wearing masks, especially in congested areas.

The city remains under a low-risk category of Covid-19 despite a spike in tourist arrivals expected until the New Year.