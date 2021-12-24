UN releases $12 million relief aid for Odette survivors

MANILA — The United Nations has released $12 million relief assistance for victims of Typhoon Odette, a week after the powerful tropical cyclone battered several regions in the Philippines.
UN undersecretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the aid will be coming from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.
The UN Central Emergency Response Fund supports rapid humanitarian response for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict.
Gustavo Gonzalez of the UN country team in the Philippines welcomed the news, saying it will bring relief to people affected by the calamity.
The Department of Foreign Affairs thanked Gustavo and the international community for the support following the launch by the UN Humanitarian Country Team of the plan to respond to needs of calamity victims.
The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities plan (HNP) called for US$107.2 million to support Manila in responding to urgent humanitarian needs for the next six months.
The plan has been developed based on preliminary assessment findings and early estimates of people in need to enable humanitarian partners to kick-start immediate life-saving and protection activities, focusing on women, girls, and people with disability living in areas hardest hit by Odette.
