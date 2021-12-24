UN releases $12 million relief aid for Odette survivors

The United Nations logo is seen in the corridors of the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2018 during the annual general assembly. Ludovic Marin, AFP/File

MANILA — The United Nations has released $12 million relief assistance for victims of Typhoon Odette, a week after the powerful tropical cyclone battered several regions in the Philippines.

UN undersecretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said the aid will be coming from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

The UN Central Emergency Response Fund supports rapid humanitarian response for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict.

I am releasing $12 million from @UNCERF to help deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to support the Government-led response to Super #TyphoonRai (#OdettePH) in the #Philippines. pic.twitter.com/gnurKARVeN — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) December 23, 2021

Gustavo Gonzalez of the UN country team in the Philippines welcomed the news, saying it will bring relief to people affected by the calamity.

Thanks Secretary of Foreign Affairs of #Philippines @teddyboylocsin for your trust, leadership and commitment with a collective response to devastating #TyphoonOdettePH #TyphoonOdette

We’re grateful for the @UNCERF contribution of US 12 M to Humanitarian Needs &Priorities Plan pic.twitter.com/0FMC1JKQgn — Gustavo Gonzalez (@ggonzzalezz) December 24, 2021

The Department of Foreign Affairs thanked Gustavo and the international community for the support following the launch by the UN Humanitarian Country Team of the plan to respond to needs of calamity victims.

The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities plan (HNP) called for US$107.2 million to support Manila in responding to urgent humanitarian needs for the next six months.

The plan has been developed based on preliminary assessment findings and early estimates of people in need to enable humanitarian partners to kick-start immediate life-saving and protection activities, focusing on women, girls, and people with disability living in areas hardest hit by Odette.

