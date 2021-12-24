PH records 310 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

Vendors crowd the Redemptorist road beside the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on December 15, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday recorded 310 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health (DOH), with a small rise in its positivity rate.

A total of 2,838,032 COVID-19 cases have so far been confirmed since the coronavirus reached the Philippines last year, of which 9,321 or 0.3 percent remain active infections, based on the latest case bulletin.

COVID-related deaths increased by 69 to 51,050.

A total of 227 more recoveries were also reported, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,777,661.

The positivity rate was at 1.4 percent, based on test results of samples from 28,561 individuals on Dec. 22, Wednesday, a bit higher from Tuesday's 1.1 percent.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country remained at 20 percent and 19 percent, respectively. The nationwide rate is the lowest since data became available, Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, said earlier.

(More details to follow.)

