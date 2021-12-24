Passengers rush out of Metro Manila on Christmas Eve

Passengers prepare to enter the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) three days before Christmas, December 22, 2021. Terminal authorities said that they have recorded at least 105,000 passengers each day, and urged commuters to call the terminal first to confirm bus trips and avoid inconvenience. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Filipinos are rushing to get out of Metro Manila on Christmas Eve to go home to their provinces.

According to passenger Harvey Arangco at the Smart Bus terminal in Pasay City, buses stopped coming as soon as more people arrived at the terminal to catch a ride before Friday evening.

He and his companions were headed back to Cavite province after shopping for presents in Metro Manila. But they waited for nearly two hours for a bus to arrive.

"Mahirap na po sitwasyon namin kase naranasan po namin yung umulan then bigla pong umaraw," he said.

At the Jac Liner Terminal, around 40 buses had been servicing 3,000 passengers since morning, according to the management.

Most of the passengers were headed toward Lucena, Quezon with some heading to the Bicol region.

Millenne Solis said she was traveling on Christmas Eve because her work prevented her from heading to Mauban, Quezon earlier.

"Actually nauna na yung family ko dun, may work lang ako kaya kailangan namin mag-commute," she said. "Nagulat kami na sobrang haba ng mga pila."

In Quezon City, hundreds of passengers flocked to bus terminals in Cubao.

The Five Star Bus terminal was swamped, with many standing in line for trips to northern Luzon provinces like Pangasinan.

Violy Santiago, who is traveling to spend Christmas in Malolos, Bulacan, had to sit down while her children waited to board the bus, though they did not know what time their trip would start.

"Sa 26, luluwas din po kami para dito (Manila). Sa New Year naman po dito," she said. "

At the Victory Liner terminal in Cubao, an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 passengers were making their last-minute travel arrangements.

According to Victory Liner operations manager Aleks Briones, this was only half of the up to 6,000 estimated passengers who tried to get a ride back to the provinces on the 23rd.

"Usually ang behavior ng mga pasahero is the day before the 24th, 'yun 'yung dagsaan," he said.

Briones said most of the passengers are making their way to Olongapo City in Zambales, Baguio, or Pangasinan province. However, those going to Pangasinan would only be dropped off at Tarlac.

To keep up with the flow of passengers, bus drivers swap shifts upon arrival at counterpart terminals in the provinces.

Briones added that terminal officials were trying to maintain public health protocols by requiring people to wear face masks and checking their temperatures. In addition, passengers headed to Baguio are required to present their vaccination cards.

Victory Liner expects the relative lull in passengers to continue until next week, when those who went home may flock the bus firm's provincial terminals to get back to Metro Manila.

