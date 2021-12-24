Residents of Sitio Tampakan, Barangay Uno in Bais City in Negros Oriental go through their day as VP Leni Robredo visits the area to consult residents and distribute relief goods on Dec. 21, 2021. Residents of Bais City were emotional as they appealed for help, four days after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the strongest typhoon that hit the Philippines this 2021. OVP/Handout

MANILA — The death toll from destructive Typhoon Odette has reached over 300, the national disaster council said on Christmas Eve as some 100 towns and cities continued to experience power outages.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in its 8 a.m. report pegged the typhoon's death toll at 326. It said the figure included 14 confirmed fatalities and 312 reported deaths that were up for validation.

At least 58 individuals remain missing, while 661 were injured. Nearly 630,000 people were displaced by the storm, said the NDRRMC.

Odette rapidly intensified into this year's strongest typhoon before it slammed into central and southern Philippines last week.

It knocked down power in 273 towns and cities. Electricity has been restored in 149 of these areas, the NDRRMC said.

It reported 371 areas are still experiencing communication problems, while water supply has yet to be restored in 3 areas.

The NDRRMC said Odette damaged some 348,000 homes, around P3.9 billion worth of infrastructure, and about P2 billion worth of crops, livestock, and fisheries, and agricultural equipment.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this week placed 6 regions under a state of calamity. This imposes an automatic price freeze on basic goods, allows local governments to tap calamity funds, and facilitates foreign aid for recovery efforts.

Duterte has pledged to raise at least P10 billion for typhoon survivors, while noting that the COVID-19 crisis depleted funds.

On Thursday, he apologized for delays in assistance for the victims of Odette.

"Maghingi ako ng tawad na napatagal ang response sa gobyerno," Duterte told residents of Puerto Princesa City.

"Sa totoo lang hirap din kami dito sa itaas because of the so many places scattered around, at malalayo, island for island—at pati iyong pera," he continued.

(Before I say good afternoon, I will apologize first. I apologize because the response of government has been delayed. We are having difficulties because of many places scattered around, and far apart, island for island—and also the money.)

He said government will work "overtime" even on Christmas to help Odette survivors.