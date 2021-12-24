DBM releases P1 billion for typhoon-ravaged areas

Photo of the destruction left by Typhoon Odette in San Vicente, Palawan during a visit by Vice President Leni Robredo on December 22, 2021. OVP handout

MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management has released an initial P1 billion worth of relief aid for areas battered by Typhoon Odette last week.

The regions that will receive assistance are:

Mimaropa (P171.57 million)

Western Visayas (P207.25)

Central Visayas (P188.31 million)

Eastern Visayas (P142.50 million)

Northern Mindanao (P122.99 million)

Caraga (P167.38 million)

According to the DBM on Friday, the funds were taken from the FY 2021 Contingent Fund and will be released by the Bureau of Treasury to LGUs of affected areas.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier apologized for delays in assistance for survivors of Odette. He said he has raised P10 billion "from my office."

International aid groups say a "major humanitarian crisis" is unfolding in the typhoon-hit regions amid reports of water and food shortages, power outages and looting.

