Photo courtesy of the Office of Vice President

MANILA— A total of P2.6 billion worth of assistance is available for farmers and fishermen from 10 regions affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday.

Farmers and fishermen lost their livelihood when the typhoon that brought strong winds and heavy rains swept through the country’s 10 regions last week.

“Sampung regions ang naapektuhan at umabot na po sa P3.5-B (billion) ang initial damage to the agriculture and fisheries sector pero buti na lang po at nakapag-abiso tayo ng maaga at nakapag-save dahil tapos na po ang anihan ng palay at mais noong nakaraang mga buwan. Hindi masyadong naapektuhan ang ating rice production and corn production,” said Agriculture Assistant Secretary Noel Reyes.

(Ten regions were affected and the initial damage to the agriculture and fisheries sector is at P3.5 billion but luckily we were able to give advise early and rice and corn were harvested last month. Our rice and corn production was not that affected.)

The affected regions are Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and Caraga, he said.

“Naglaan po kami ng P2.6 billion na assistance sa ating mga apektadong magsasaka at mangingisda sa 10 rehiyon na 'yun," he said.

(We’ve set aside 2.6 billion in assistance for the affected farmers and fishermen from those 10 regions.)

Reyes said the breakdown of the aid is as follows:

P1 billion quick response fund for the rehabilitation and recovery of affected regions;

P828 million insurance coverage from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to indemnify affected farmers and fishers insured by the PCIC;

P500 million under the DA-Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery Assistance Program;

P148 million worth of free rice seeds

P57.6 million worth of corn seed

P46.4 million assorted vegetable seeds;

P1.6 million worth of fingerlings from the DA’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

P625,000 worth of veterinary drugs and biologics under the livestocks program

Under the P500 million Survival and Recovery Assistance, affected farmers and fishers can loan an amount of P25,000 at zero interest payable in 5 years.

“Iba-validate ng ating mga kasama sa Municipal Agricultural’s Office, kasama ang Department of Agriculture, 'yung mga apektadong farmers and fishers lalo na 'yung mga nakalista na sa aming registry,” he said.

(The Municipal Agricultural’s Office, together with the Department of Agriculture, will validate the affected farmers and fishers, especially those who are already under our registry.)



RELATED VIDEO