354 stranded OFWs brought home from Saudi Arabia

MANILA—Some 354 stranded overseas Filipino workers have been repatriated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

The migrant workers arrived Thursday, Dec. 23, on a special repatriation flight mounted by the agency.

"Knowing full well a Filipino’s yearning to be with their loved ones during Christmas, the government exerted its utmost to bring home our kababayan so that they could celebrate this season of cheer with their families,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said in a statement.

The OFWs would undergo facility-based quarantine, in accordance with the country's health protocols, which include COVID-19 RT-PCR test, the DFA said.

