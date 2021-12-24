15 presidential bets make Comelec cut

MANILA — Fifteen presidential contenders for next year's elections have made it to an official list of candidates released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday.

From an initial pool of 97 individuals who registered their candidacy for president in October, the Comelec has trimmed the list to 15 contenders, including Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., whose presidential run is being challenged by 6 separate groups.

Marcos Jr. has emerged as the most preferred contender for the top job in a Pulse Asia survey released this week. He enjoys a wide lead of survey support at 53 percent over Vice President Leni Robredo's 20 percent.

The list also included Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and labor leader Lady De Guzman, among others.

Tentative list of official #Halalan2022 NATIONAL candidates.



Some of these candidates have pending cases before the Comelec. pic.twitter.com/lUatm9bIvg — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, vice-presidential bets have been slashed down to 9 from 28 in the initial list; and senatorial candidates are down to 70 from 174.

The names of candidates on the list will appear on the ballot.

The list is still subject to change, depending on the outcome of pending cases against challenged candidates.

The list of official party-list groups, organizations and coalitions to appear on the ballot was earlier released, following the Dec. 14 electronic raffle for their placement on the ballot.

A total of 166 party-lists are included in the list.

However, several others were able to secure temporary restraining orders from the Supreme Court, staying Comelec resolutions junking their respective registration and accreditation bids.

These include Ang Programang Aasenso Taumbayan - Dream, Act, Participate and Advocate for Sustainable Transformation (APAT-DAPAT); Ugyon Mangunguma, Mangingisda kag Mamumugon nga Ilonggo (UMA ILONGGO); Ang Tinig ng Senior Citizens sa FIlipinas Inc.; Lingkud Bayanihan Party (LBP); Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Conference for Peace and Development (MIPCD); Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment (ARISE); and Igorot Warriors International, Inc. (IWI).

The Comelec earlier explained party-lists that will be granted temporary relief by the SC will be placed on the bottom of the party-list listing on the ballot, in alphabetical order.

The printing of ballots begins in the second week of January.

Candidates whose cases before the poll body shall not attain finality by then will still be included in the ballot.

RELATED VIDEO