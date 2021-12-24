1.4 million more doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrive in PH

MANILA — The Philippines boosted its war chest against COVID-19 after receiving 1,405,170 more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

The vaccine batch, which arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City early Friday morning, was purchased by the government through a loan from the Asian Development Bank.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to the Philippines to nearly 200 million doses, of which more than 100 million have already been administered to Filipinos, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's jab on children aged 5 to 11 years old.

FDA director general Eric Domingo said the vaccine is 90 percent effective on children in the age group, with "very mild" adverse effects observed.

Government plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine jabs for children aged 5 years old and above as early as January 2022. The planned dosage will be at 10 micrograms, a smaller amount than what adults receive.

