Sinas says sorry to family of killer cop's victims at wake visit

The grandmother of slain Frank Anthony Gregorio looks at his coffin at the wake held for him and his mother Sonia, who were shot by an off-duty police officer following a confrontation in front of their house in Paniqui, Tarlac, Dec. 22, 2020. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Debold Sinas said on Thursday he conveyed apologies to the family of the woman and her son killed by an off-duty officer on Sunday as he visited their wake in Paniqui, Tarlac.

This, as Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca's brutal slay of Sonia Gregorio and son Frank Anthony spurred calls for an end to authorities' alleged impunity and brutality, drawing fresh criticism of the police force. The incident was caught on video and posted online, drawing public outrage.

"Pumunta po ako doon para makiramay po at of course maghingi po ng sorry ng nangyari po sa kanila; pangalawa po, i-update po sila ng progress ng investigation para malaman po nila na ang PNP po, ako na lalo, ay hindi po kami magto-tolerate sa ginawa ni Staff Sgt. Nuezca," Sinas told ANC.

(I went there to condole with them and of course say sorry for what happened to them, and second to update them about the progress of the investigation so that they could know that the PNP, especially me, we will not tolerate what Staff Sgt. Nuezca did.)

"I assured them of PNP support, security ng (of the) family," he added.

Sinas said he also gave financial aid to the family.

"Hindi po iyon (that is not) settlement. We’re not settling anything. We’ll not compromise. Tuloy po ang kaso, tuloy po ang hustisya," he said.

(The case continues, [the search for] justice continues.)

The PNP might take "at least one month" to investigate whether or not Nuezca should be removed from the service, said Sinas.

"Hindi po namin madi-dismiss outright, kasi may sinusunod po kaming due process, may sinusunod po kaming procedures," he said.

(We cannot dismiss him outright because we follow due process, procedures.)

He said it was "high time" for a review of PNP's policies for the discipline of officers.