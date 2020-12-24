Sinas says hopes to leave PNP a 'disciplined' police force upon retirement

Guests greet NCRPO police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas during his birthday celebration in this photo posted by the National Capital Region Police public information office on Facebook, May 8, 2020. NCRPO Photo

MANILA - Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Thursday he would like to leave the police force disciplined when he steps down after 6 months, as the organization is again mired in controversy following a cop's brutal killing of unarmed civilians on Sunday.

Sinas, who drew public criticism for holding a mañanita for his birthday during Metro Manila's strict lockdown, was appointed to the post in November and is set to retire in May.

"Ang pinakaimportante talaga dapat disiplinado ang pulis at alam niya ang trabaho... Kung disiplinado ang trabaho ay mababawasan, mawawala po ang pagabuso," he told ANC's Headstart when asked what mark he wants to leave when he retires from the PNP.

(The most important thing is the policeman is disciplined and he knows his job...If he's disciplined, abuse will lessen.)

"Of course respect of the public will come after you show good deeds, good actions, good police operations... 'Yun po talaga ang gusto ko, yung nakikita ko sa ibang bansa na ang pulis ay nirerespeto dahil siya ay gumagawa ng tama."

(I want what I see in other countries, where policemen are respected because they do the right thing.)

Law enforcers are prone to violate the law as they are unaware of it, former Commission on Human Rights Etta Rosales had said she urged government to fund the administration of justice and not just augment police resources.

The PNP will reinstate its anger management program after Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca shot dead his 2 unarmed neighbors in Tarlac last Sunday, Sinas said.

"Dapat ang pulis maski murahin ka ng kliyente, publiko, cool ka pa rin, hindi mo sabayan ng galit," he said.

(Policemen should keep their cool even if the public is cursing at him.)

"Dapat pagtuunan din natin ng pansin because of COVID-19 'yung mental health issues, di lang sa pulis pati sa publiko. Ang tagal na po natin na-quarantine lahat naapektuhan, so ito ang part ng advice ng neuropsychologist namin para in the future di po maulit ito."

(We should also focus on the mental health of not only the police but also the public. We've been quarantined for too long, this is part of the advise of our neuropsychologist so we can avoid a similar incident in the future.)

The killing was a "very unfortunate incident," Sinas said.

"'Yung ginawa ni Nuezca ay very unfortunate na kinagalit at ikinalungkot namin na inspite of the series of reforms, programs we have, tinaasan pa ni Presidente ang suweldo namin, binigyan pa kami ng tulong, ay may mga pulis pa ring gumagawa ng ganun," he said.

(What Nuezca did was very unfortunate, that made us all angry and sad. In spite of the series of reforms and programs we have, the President even hiked our salary and gave us assistance, there are still policemen who do this.)